TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.14 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

