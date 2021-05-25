TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

