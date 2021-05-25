TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,998 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.08. 202,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,288,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,096 shares of company stock worth $1,187,646 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

