TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 42.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,155,000 after purchasing an additional 424,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.40. 71,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,382. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

