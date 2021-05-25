Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $410.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.36. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

