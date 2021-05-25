Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TFX stock opened at $403.47 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.90.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.