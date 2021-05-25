Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.06

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 33738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -28.10%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

