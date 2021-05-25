Telsey Advisory Group Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $60.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 222.2% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 805.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2,695.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.1% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

