Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $110.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.23.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE:IR opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -236.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.