TerraUSD Trading Down 1% This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.98 billion and $103.26 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007901 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 305.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000919 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,003,961,506 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.