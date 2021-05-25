Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Terreno Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Terreno Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,310. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

