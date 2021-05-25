TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.13

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.32. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 12,993 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

