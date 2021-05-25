Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 13,693 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

