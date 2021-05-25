Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.01 Million Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Materion worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,517,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after purchasing an additional 109,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Materion by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

MTRN opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

