Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.06 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Kaman worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kaman by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kaman by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kaman by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

