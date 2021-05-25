Texas Permanent School Fund Has $986,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BancFirst by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BancFirst by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $306,627.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,266,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,670,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,701 shares of company stock worth $12,354,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

