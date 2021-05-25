Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tennant by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,354. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNC opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

