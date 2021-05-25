Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,498 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 248.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624 in the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

