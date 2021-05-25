Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,680 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

