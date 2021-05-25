Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXRH. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of TXRH opened at $99.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,126 shares of company stock worth $7,817,730 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

