The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $134.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

