The Allstate Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,287 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,062% compared to the average volume of 369 put options.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

