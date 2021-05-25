The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. 2,869,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $8,101,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

