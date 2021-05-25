The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.66 per share for the quarter.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion.

Shares of BNS opened at C$79.03 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$50.17 and a 52-week high of C$80.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

