The Carlyle Group (CG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underperformer” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

5/4/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $43.50 to $49.50.

5/4/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.50 to $49.50.

4/22/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

Get The Carlyle Group Inc alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.