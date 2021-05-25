The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $37.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. 1,180,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,508. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

