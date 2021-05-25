The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Argus

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective trimmed by Argus from $230.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $178.82 on Friday. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 11.6% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

