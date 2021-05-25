The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-$227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 920,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,888. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $651.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

