The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.14 million-$74.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.93 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Get The ExOne alerts:

NASDAQ XONE remained flat at $$20.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.