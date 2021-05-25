The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

