The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of HCKT opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $524.90 million, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

