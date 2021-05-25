The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.08. 180,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,270. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

