The Kraft Heinz Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.