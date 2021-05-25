The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.82 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.