The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,195,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after buying an additional 725,566 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after purchasing an additional 360,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.12.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

