The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,127 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 839,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 696,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $28,353,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

