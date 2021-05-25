The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

WIX opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $195.61 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.