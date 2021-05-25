The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,213 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Novavax were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,180 shares of company stock worth $16,400,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $145.92 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.