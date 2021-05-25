The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

NYSE RAMP opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

