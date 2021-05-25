The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 20,314 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,342,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,901,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 380,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.11 million, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STKS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

