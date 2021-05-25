The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $34,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $394.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,876 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

