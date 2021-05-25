The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average is $227.42. The company has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

