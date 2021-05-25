The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.46 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

