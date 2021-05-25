The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,301 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $36,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of CMI opened at $255.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.58 and its 200 day moving average is $245.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.92 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

