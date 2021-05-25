The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $29,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

