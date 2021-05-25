The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is IAM Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after buying an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.20. 4,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,295. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.