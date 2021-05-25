The Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

