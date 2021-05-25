The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $64.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in The Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in The Southern by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.