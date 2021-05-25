The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

