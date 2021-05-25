The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.84

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$88.84 and last traded at C$88.72, with a volume of 1780767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$88.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$161.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

